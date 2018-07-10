Record number of Brits visited farms during Open Farm Sunday









Final visitor numbers for LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2018 have been released, showing that the annual event is now more popular with the public than ever before.LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), the organisers behind the day, has announced that a total of 293,650 people visited a farm on Sunday 10th June.This is 2,254 more visitors than the previous record, which was achieved in 2015.The total number of visitors to a farm for Open Farm Sunday over the last 13 years has now reached over 2.2 million, demonstrating the impact the day has on connecting the public with farming and where their food comes from.For LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2018, a total of 362 farms opened across the country to welcome visitors. Of those farms which opened, 26% were taking part for the first time.Events are varied, from organised walks for a few local people, to larger events with visitors in the hundreds – but the popularity of the day was reflected in the average number of visitors to each event which was 811, the highest on record.Defra Secretary Michael Gove called Open Farm Sunday a "fantastic initiative".He said: “It connects us all to the countryside and helps us understand what’s involved in farming and food production.“The role that farmers play in enabling access and enjoyment of our beautiful countryside is, in my view, an important public good that we should all value.”LEAF Open Farm Sunday Manager, Annabel Shackleton said the figures show the public’s growing interest in, and support for, British farming.“LEAF Open Farm Sunday is a unique opportunity for farmers to showcase all they do and it is vital that as many farmers get involved as possible,” she said.LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2019 will commence on Sunday, 9th June.