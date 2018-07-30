Red Tractor could increase unannounced inspections following pig abuse footage





(Photo: Animal Equality)

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The footage, released by animal rights campaign group Animal Equality, shows a Bedfordshire pig farm committing harrowing acts of violence and neglect on its pigs.According to the organisation, Rosebury Farm in Dunstable is the sixth Red Tractor approved pig farm that Animal Equality has exposed animal suffering at in under a year.The footage shows a worker swinging piglets by a back leg and smashing their head against the wall, and pigs being shocked repeatedly with an electric prod to force them onto the slaughter truck, many prodded in the side and neck in violation of UK law.Veterinary expert Professor Andrew Knight confirmed the footage showed “inhumane handling and killing of piglets” as well as “excessive and inappropriate use of an electric prod likely to cause pain and fear.”Following release of the footage, Red Tractor has withdrawn the farm’s assurance certification.The farm assurance label has also set up a “task force” to consider introducing unannounced inspections carried out without notifying farmers in advance,has confirmed.has also revealed that only one in 1,000 farms certified by Red Tractor received an unannounced inspection last year.Peter Stevenson, chief policy adviser of Compassion in World Farming, told the paper: "Farm inspections by Red Tractor and other assurance schemes must be unannounced."If Red Tractor wants to be taken seriously it must substantially strengthen its welfare standards."