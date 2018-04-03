Rescuers help sheep stuck 80ft down quarry after worrying incident

A video has been released which shows mountain rescuers helping sheep stuck 80 foot down a Welsh quarry after a livestock worrying incident.The footage, filmed by animal welfare charity RSPCA Cymru, has been released to remind the public to keep their dogs on the lead at all times when near farm animals.Walkers witnessed a dog chase the sheep down a quarry in Talysarn, Caernarfon leaving the sheep trapped around 80 foot down a vertical cliff.The sheep was trapped down the quarry for around a week, but during that time food had been provided.Two rescuers abseiled down to the quarry bottom. The sheep was then captured and secured in an animal bag and was hauled up the quarry face.The sheep was uninjured and was released on the hillside. Luckily, the sheep was physically unscathed after falling down the quarry.
However, the RSPCA says it it could have been a different story.
RSPCA inspector Mark Roberts said: "As the weather gets warmer and more people walk their dogs in the countryside, we urge people to take care around farm animals and ensure that their dog is kept on the lead at all times when in or near fields containing livestock."In late March, the National Sheep Association (NSA) launched a campaign to promote responsible dog ownership as cases of sheep worrying continue to rise at an alarming rate.Thanks to an increasingly social media savvy population, horrific cases of sheep worrying by dogs continue to be well-documented online.And with the potential to reach thousands, the NSA say it serves as a powerful tool in highlighting the damage attacks cause.