Retailers unveil commitments to farmers experiencing heatwave-related difficulty

Retailers Aldi, Asda, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Lidl and Tesco spoke to the farming union about the range of measures they have put in place.The measures have been made to aid suppliers and producers through the challenging times experienced by farmers and growers as a result of the sustained dry weather.Supermarket support has ranged from donations to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), changes of produce specification and changes to promotions to take into consideration the quality and volume of product that is available.The NFU said that during these difficult conditions it is "vital" that retailers commit to long supply chain partnerships where suppliers and customers "pull together at times of strain".The union said it is "pleased" to see that measures have already been taken, and will continue to urge retailers to communicate with suppliers to understand the pressures at farm level.Aldi are reviewing the specifications on products, including onions and leeks, and will continue to be flexible on specification where there has been damage to crops.Asda has taken the decision to drop the weight specifications across all suppliers for iceberg lettuce, and are reviewing weekly supplier by supplier, and are now looking at potato specs.M&S said it will amend specifications where necessary, for example the maximum slaughter age in livestock.Tesco has taken action within specific sectors within fresh produce, including allowing larger than normal levels of 'dry scab' into potato packs and granting temporary specifications for affected strawberry varieties.Lidl have swapped the planned 'Pick of the Week' promotions to ease demand on celery and corn producers, reducing size requirements on white cabbage, celery, lettuce and peppers and relaxing the specifications of potatoes, to allow for minor skin defects.Morrisons has liaised with the charity Forage Aid, with its trucks on stand-by to transport straw and forage to where farmers need it most in the coming months, and has aligned contract with Arla to manage price volatility which will support Morrisons' farmers.