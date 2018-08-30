Robotic experts work with jam makers to look at new ways of picking fruit

Robotic experts are working with world-famous jam makers to find new and efficient ways of picking strawberries with robots.In some UK farms, up to 20% of soft fruit are currently unpicked due to problems recruiting enough workers.It's a situation which could get worse after Brexit, and farms are having to look at alternative ways of harvesting their crops in the future.But a new major project, spearheaded by Essex University which is involving jam makers Wilkin & Sons of Tiptree, looks to change this. The project will look at how robots can work in natural, unstructured environments where they can pick, inspect and pack soft fruits, working alongside humans in a farm environment and also reducing production costs.Led by Dr Vishuu Mohan, he said: “The challenge is that no two berries are the same - they come in different shapes, sizes, order of ripeness and many are hidden in the foliage.
“Also the environment keeps changing constantly - sunny, windy, rainy - in contrast to a typical industrial environment. Hence, dextrous manipulation in unstructured environments is a big challenge for robotics today.”One billion strawberriesCurrently one billion strawberries are picked by hand at Wilkin & Sons of Tiptree every year, by humans who have half a second to check the strawberries for ripeness, disease and size.Fruit picking may seem a simple task, but picking the fruit without touching the berry will be a challenge.The project will need to ensure that the fruit grown always arrives with the customer in perfect condition.“Skilled humans find it effortless, but when we try to build a system which does the same thing it is a complex, integration of vision, touch, force and movement and on top of it the ability to learn and adapt - which is the only way to deal with any changing, unstructured environment,” added Dr Mohan.To help the first part of the project to get robots to identify ripe fruit, scientists are working with a special variety of strawberry which has low hanging fruit, and work is underway to enable robots to select and pick them and a prototype should be available in few months time.
The research will then look at bi-manual robotic coordination to recreate how humans pick with two hands, active vision to find berries amongst foliage and learning to counteract changing environmental conditions.The project follows news of British farmers and growers calling on the Home Office to re-introduce a seasonal worker visa scheme after Brexit.
