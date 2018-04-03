Royal Warrant granted to Rhug Estate Organic Farm

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Rhug Estate, near Corwen, Denbighshire, has been granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment to the Prince of Wales from 1 April 2018.The Warrant is for the Rhug Organic Farm, which incorporates the farm, the wholesale meat business, the cutting plant, the butcher’s counter at Rhug Farm shop and Rhug’s stall at London’s Borough Market.Lord Newborough, owner for the Rhug Estate, said: “Being awarded the Royal Warrant is a dream come true, I am so thrilled for my team at Rhug who work so hard to embrace the highest standards of animal welfare and all the rewards of sustainable farming we practise here at Rhug. To have this recognition means everything.“We are proud to fly the Welsh flag wherever we sell our meat in the world. As far as I know there are less than 20 warrant holders in Wales and I believe, we will be the only organic farm and cutting plant.“This is an honour that cannot be bought and only earnt. I am so proud of what we have achieved here at Rhug over the last 20 years this is truly wonderful news.”The Royal Warrant of Appointment Certificate, issued on the 1 April, states Rhug Organic Farm is certified, by command of Prince Charles, to supply organic meat to his households.Rhug has been supplying meat to the Royal households for the past six years including Welsh lamb, chickens, turkeys and bison meat.In order to be eligible, the Royal Household expects holders of Royal Warrants of Appointment to have a responsible approach to sustainability issues.Companies are asked to understand the environmental and social impacts of their business activities and to do what they can to manage them including the use of renewable natural resources, extraction of raw materials, supply chain management and traceability, minimising waste, the fair treatment of people and standards of animal welfare.Lord Newborough added: “It might be my name on the Certificate when it arrives but the Royal Warrant is wonderful recognition and reward for the hard work, vision and dedication to sustainable farming shown by the whole team here at the Rhug who all share the same vision and passion and rewards for sustainable farming.”Rhug Farm is self-contained ‘field to plate’ operation applying a high standard of sustainability.