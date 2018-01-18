Rural affairs committee head criticises 2 Sisters for biscuit gifts

Poultry giant 2 Sisters has been criticised after being accused of sending unsolicited gifts to the committee investigating the recent chicken scandal.Neil Parish, the chair of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee (EFRA), said the sign was an "attempt to impugn" its impartiality by sending MPs "unsolicited" gifts.Mr Parish asked 2 Sisters head Ranjit Boparan to “respect the integrity and independence of the committee and avoid similar gestures in future”.Although the 2 Sisters Food Group is known for its poultry processing, it also makes Fox's Biscuits and other varieties of food.“We consider the sending of these gifts to be an inappropriate gesture on your part and an unwarranted attempt to impugn the committee’s impartiality,” Mr Parish explained.2 Sisters Food Group responded: “It was approximately eight packets of Fox’s and own-brand biscuits which we send every year to a number of external stakeholders as a goodwill gesture at Christmas. We have responded formally to Mr Parish explaining this.”Paul Flynn, Labour MP for Newport West, told The Daily Telegraph that "biscuits will never buy us".EFRA scrutinised Mr Boparan in October about safety standard breaches a his processing factory in the West Midlands following reports of poor standards.A joint Guardian and ITN investigation revealed undercover footage filming workers picking up chicken meat from the floor and repackaging it.It showed chicken processed and packed for Lidl being reopened and mixed with other pieces of poultry on a production line before re-emerging with Tesco's Willow Farms labels.