Rural crime one of most ‘pressing and devastating’ issues farmers face

Rural crime is one of the most “pressing, impactful and devastating” issues farmers face, according to the NFU.New figures released on Monday (5 August) show the cost of rural crime has risen to £44.5m.In reaction, the farming industry has called for the need for co-ordinated action from both government and police.The figures from NFU Mutual show the cost of agricultural vehicle theft, quad and ATV theft, and livestock theft has risen.Almost every region of the UK has seen a rise in rural crime overall. NFU Deputy President, Guy Smith said the figures “emphasise the seriousness” of this issue.The farming union continues to work with MPs, government and police to help them deliver solutions that allow farmers to continue producing food.“The impacts are far-reaching. Farms are not only places of business, but they are also homes,” Mr Smith said.“With many farmers experiencing intimidation, violence, threats and criminal acts right on their doorstep, the need for measures to curb this activity has never been greater.“As NFU Mutual figures show, the cost of rural crime is at its highest for years. That is why it is a top priority for the NFU, and why we are pushing this issue up the Government agenda,” he said.The NFU is calling for both Government and police to form a cross-departmental rural crime task force, which includes the Home Office, the Ministry of Justice and all relevant departments to address the failures in dealing with rural crime.Stakeholders have been asked to consult to agree a definition of rural crime that can be used to inform consistent policy decisions and to enable accurate recording and target setting.The NFU has also urged the Home Office to ensure fair funding for rural policing, and for the Sentencing Council to review the range of rural crimes experienced by farming communities