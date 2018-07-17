Rural economy depends on digital to survive in modern world, says CLA





The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) told the newly formed House of Lords Select Committee on the Rural Economy today (17 July) that digital connectivity is vital to running rural businesses effectively.An inquiry by the Committee, appointed to investigate the rural economy, is collecting recommendations from leading rural organisations for a report on the impact of government policies on rural economic growth to be published next year.The Committee heard how connecting the countryside has the potential to revolutionise rural businesses and communities.However, according to an NFU survey from 2016, 85% of farmers have an unreliable outdoor mobile phone signal, 82% of farmers have an unreliable indoor mobile phone signal and only 6% of farmers have access to superfast download speeds.CLA Director of Policy and Advice, Christopher Price said broadband and 4G mobile coverage are "essential services" in 21st century Britain.But he said: “Rural areas are not able to participate in the digital revolution as fully as in urban areas.“Rural economic growth depends on digital services fit for the modern world. The Committee should challenge providers over the roll out of broadband to ensure they comply with the Universal Service Obligation and mobile phone operators held to account to deliver rural 4G,” Mr Price said.Mr Price added that the planning system was also a barrier to growing the rural economyHe said: “Resolving issues with the planning system would also empower rural areas by creating growth, jobs and desperately needed homes.”The House of Lords Select Rural Economy Committee was appointed on 17 May 2018.