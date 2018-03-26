Rural retailer Countryside Farmers announces 32 redundancies

Rural retailer Countryside Farmers has announced 32 redundancies following its announcement of "cash flow pressures" earlier this month.Administrators have been appointed to retailer Countrywide Farmers Plc, which employs around 735 people, due to "significant trading difficulties" and "cash flow pressures" on 7 March.Joint administrators David Pike, Mark Orton and Will Wright from KPMG’s Restructuring practice have been working closely with the company.While the joint administrators remain open to interest from potential buyers, a total of 32 redundancies has now been announced at the company’s headquarters in Evesham and the distribution site in Defford.David Pike, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “Our strategy remains to continue to trade to realise stock, whilst we develop and convert interest in parts of the business and packages of stores.
“To maximise the available trading period, we have taken steps to reduce costs and regrettably, we are unable to retain the workforce in full. We remain focused on doing all we can to preserve as many jobs as possible. “All affected staff have been informed and will be paid up to and including their last day of employment. We’d like to thank all employees for the support, service and co-operation they have provided to the company, both before and during the administration.“There has been a strong response from the market and we encourage any further interested parties to make contact as soon as possible.”