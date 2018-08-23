Rustlers steal over sixty sheep from Suffolk farm

Sheep rustlers have stolen over sixty ewes and lambs from a farm in Suffolk, with police now appealing for witnesses.Suffolk police now appealing for witnesses or information after a large number of sheep were stolen from Lindsey, near Hadleigh.Sometime between Friday 27 July and Friday 3 August offender/s stole 27 ewes and 36 lambs from a field near the village.The ewes are described as Scotch Mules and the lambs are Texel Charollais cross breeds.Officers are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen either a suspicious vehicle or person in the vicinity during the time above.Police have urged other livestock farmers to remain vigilant at this time.
The incident follows news of over 270 sheep stolen from a farm in Somerset in May, in what the police has described as a "huge loss for the farmer".A new nation-wide survey has shown farmers and rural business owners are "living on the edge" in fear of becoming victims of crime.Anybody with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 44940/18. Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
