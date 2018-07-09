Sales boost for meat and beer thanks to World Cup and heatwave





England’s progress in the World Cup combined with the sustained sunshine is giving retailers a multimillion pound sales boost as Brits stock up on meat, fruit and beer.Based on last week’s demand, leading retailer Tesco predicts it will this week sell nearly 3.5 million sausages and around 4 million burgers.The supermarket giant also predicts it will shift 3 million punnets of strawberries and 1 million punnets of blueberries and raspberries.If that isn't enough, consumers will sup nearly 50 million bottles/cans of beer.And with England reaching into the semi-finals of the World Cup, Brits' love for meat and beer shows no signs of stopping.Tesco Tesco barbecue meats buyer, Natalie Bastow said: “Fantastic weather and the world’s biggest sporting event are creating a real carnival atmosphere across Britain this week.“The mere mention of a heatwave from weather forecasters is enough to change shopping plans and judging by present sales many people are enjoying al fresco dining right now.“But of course with the added excitement of the World Cup and England doing well many people are inviting friends and family over to enjoy the fun together.”At Waitrose, sales of beer rose by 70%, burgers and sausages were up 55% and 20% respectively.For retailer Iceland, sales of its barbecue range increased by 74%. “The fantastic temperatures – and the World Cup – have meant that shoppers have been coming in their droves this week to buy frozen food and drink,” said Nigel Broadhurst, Iceland’s managing director.