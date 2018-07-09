Scenic dairy farm in Norway seeks British farmers to help out

British dairy farmers are needed to help out on a small dairy farm in the Land of the Midnight Sun, famous for its dramatic northern lights and wildlife.A small farm in the Lofoten archipelago, situated off the northwestern coast of Norway, is seeking the help of Brits with milking experience.The farm is situated on the northern coast of Lofoten, in a small village called Laukvik.Famous for the large population of sea eagles, elk and marine life, it also has a demanding dairy industry.The farm has 42 milking cows and 70 additional bulls and calves. The work involves helping out with milking and taking care of livestock.
The farm works on a shift system which requires 7 days work in the stable, followed by a more relaxed week driving the bulls, cleaning and helping out.Besides work, it gives plenty of time for exploring the islands, fishing and going on world famous hikes.Previous dairy farm and/or milking experience is essential, and tractor handling is essential. Work can begin immediately or in August.The farm is looking for a 3 months minimum stay. All food, accommodation and flights are provided. As well as a competitive 19,000kr (approx. £1,780) per month wage (before tax). Partners are welcome. Email josh.pike@sky.com to apply.