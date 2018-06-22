Scottish Aldi stores to sell more local beef thanks to new partnership





The investment – which extends the retailer’s existing long-term partnership with Scotbeef – will see Aldi’s everyday range made up of 100% Scotch Beef from August 2018 in all of its stores across Scotland.The announcement follows the retailer’s existing commitment to stocking 100% Scotch Lamb PGI and SSPCA assured Pork in their everyday range.The move will allow the Scottish public to support Scotland’s red meat industry by choosing exclusively Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb PGI certified products.Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland said the the six-year partnership will allow the retailer to continue to promote the Scottish red meat industry and its farmers.“Scotland’s red meats are among the highest quality in the world, and by offering a wide selection across our stores, we aim to introduce more Aldi shoppers to Scotch PGI meat, this will help sustain and grow what is an extremely important industry for Scotland,” Mr Nicolson said.“The deal confirms our commitment to providing wholly Scotch Beef and Lamb PGI in our everyday range – and this is something that we will not deviate from.”