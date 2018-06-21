Scottish farmer subsidies will not be overhauled until 2024





Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing told Holyrood that a transition period of between three and five years after the UK leaves the EU next March would provide "stability, certainty and simplicity" for farmers.At the same time, some measures will be "streamlined and simplified", to free up resources to pilot and test activities likely to feature in a future farming and rural support policy.The key changes being proposed include a limit on payments, reduced inspections and penalties.Launching the consultation, Mr Ewing said he wants to provide people in rural businesses to have "as much security as possible".“As we are taken out of the EU, we must now decide how radical we wish to be, and importantly, how fast we wish to change,” Mr Ewing said.“My priority in the short term is to provide people in rural businesses with as much security as possible and this paper sets out options to try and achieve this.”The Scottish government has said support schemes for active farming, food production, environmental improvements, forestry and rural development fundamentally will stay "largely the same".However, where schemes and processes can usefully be simplified and streamlined, the government will do so, particularly if that frees up resource to test new approaches and measures.Mr Ewing added: “I also want to hear views on the longer term direction of travel. All ideas and proposals will be explored as part of the wider civic conversation around how best to sustain a vibrant and flourishing rural economy in the future.“With Brexit representing the biggest challenge to rural Scotland for a generation, people deserve security and stability, and that is what I am determined to provide.”