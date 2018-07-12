Scottish farmers urged to apply for agricultural dispensation ahead of harvest





The scheme, agreed with Police Scotland following discussions with the industry in 2015, means that farmers with wide vehicles can apply for the dispensation to avoid having to notify police for each individual movement.Police notification is required if a vehicle, or implement, is over 3m in width and/or projects more than 4m, for example a plough, and is travelling more than five miles, or travelling on any road with a speed limit of less than 40mph.Farmers or contractors wanting to use this scheme can obtain an application form from Police Scotland.On receipt of this form, if deemed appropriate for a dispensation then Police Scotland will issue a dispensation letter.This will cover a full year and mean individual notifications are not required unless the width on the original application form is exceeded.Farmers wishing to make a one-off movement with a wide vehicle can apply to Police Scotland for a one-off movement, providing at least 48 hours’ notice of the intended movementJamie Smart, Legal and Technical Committee Chairman at NFU Scotland’s said: “It is vital that NFU Scotland members ensure that if they require a dispensation, they have applied for this and had it returned from Police Scotland ahead of moving vehicles.“The union has worked hard to put this in place for farmers and crofters, and it is of benefit to save those carrying out wide vehicle movements time and effort in applying for a dispensation.Mr Smart added: “The dispensation document should be carried in vehicles pertaining to it and produced in the event the vehicle is stopped by Police Scotland. We once again thank Police Scotland for their continued support of this scheme.”