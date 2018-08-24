Scottish farmers will face 'no deal Brexit nightmare' if UK crashes out of EU

Scottish farming businesses will face a "no deal Brexit nightmare" as the UK government publishes 'technical notices' preparing for a no deal Brexit.The Scottish government's Constitutional Relations Secretary, Michael Russell's remarks comes as the UK government published the first batch of 'technical notices’ to prepare for leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement.The notices provide details of significant new regulatory processes for EU imports and exports, including for food and farming.It has already been announced that the trade of UK organic agri-food products would face a cliff edge situation after Brexit.Mr Russell said such uncertainty reveals the "no deal Brexit nightmare" that faces Scottish businesses, farmers, the economy and public services.“From the bureaucratic burden that will be imposed on EU imports and exports to the need to strike a wide range of ‘no deal’ deals before the end of March, these notices only add to the uncertainty surrounding Brexit," he said.
"People want to know if their medication will still be available and farmers and fishermen want to know if they will still be able to sell their products."'Disastrous no deal'Mr Russell has called for the UK government to rule out a "disastrous no deal" and focus on the "best outcome" for the UK, which he says is staying part of the Single Market and Customs Union.Scotland's Rural Economy Secretary, Fergus Ewing added that the technical notices will be of "no comfort" to farmers and rural businesses "facing the real risk of a no deal Brexit nightmare."“Farmers and food producers want to know if they will still be able to sell their products in the event of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal in March 2019," Mr Ewing said."So, while these technical notices from the UK Government lay bare the risks facing Scottish farmers and the wider rural economy, they fail to provide much needed clarity over the long term.”
