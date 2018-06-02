Scottish farmers write to government for support on tackling livestock worrying

Farmers have wrote to the Scottish government asking for it to support a proposed Private Member’s Bill to tackle the blight of livestock worrying.NFU Scotland has met with Emma Harper MSP, who recently announced her intention to bring forward a proposal to the Scottish Parliament to address livestock worrying. The union has written to Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, Fergus Ewing seeking Scottish government support for the proposed Bill.In the letter, NFU Scotland has mapped out key areas it believes merit inclusion in any new legislative framework or guidance. Scottish farmers are asking for livestock worrying to become a recordable crime to allow for accurate measurement and monitoring of the issue and provide easy identification of repeat offenders.
They say an update of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC) is needed to provide clearer guidance on accessing the countryside with dogs, and that guidance should state that all dog must be on a lead around sheep.NFU Scotland says this will send a strong message to both those taking access to the countryside and those who allow their dogs to stray.Dog Control NoticesThe letter suggests that the police should be provided with powers to issue Dog Control Notices.Currently, only Local Authority Dog Wardens have the power to issue Dog Control Notices, and as a result this mechanism is often unused.NFU Scotland says the police should also have powers to obtain evidence, seize dogs and have dogs destroyed. It says these powers will assist in investigations and will prevent dogs from remaining in the custody of irresponsible owners – which experience has shown often results in a repeat offence.
Fines levied on offenders must be proportionate and full compensation should be provided for. NFUS considers that sanctions should include powers to disqualify offenders from dog ownership.The farming union says this will act as a deterrent to dog owners and will also ensure that farmers can redress any resulting cost to their livelihood.'Blight'NFU Scotland President, Andrew McCornick said that terrible events around Scotland this spring demonstrated the devastation that is caused by out of control dogs.“The graphic images of dead and mauled sheep and lambs have highlighted the impact of irresponsible dog ownership on farmers’ livelihoods and action is needed,” Mr McCornick said.“We welcome Emma Harper MSP’s proposed Bill and we have taken the opportunity to meet with her to discuss. “Despite a vast amount of awareness raising by many stakeholders, including Police Scotland, livestock worrying remains a blight on Scottish livestock farming. Mr McCornick added: “There is no such thing as an irresponsible dog, only irresponsible dog owners and this proposed Bill presents a genuine opportunity for Scottish Government to back change that will make a massive difference to livestock keepers across the country.”