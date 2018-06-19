Scottish government dismisses Graham's construction project

Scotland's Minister for Local Housing has dismissed dairy company Graham's planning appeal to build a £40m processing facility and 600 new homes.The Scottish dairy giant, who last week called on the government to approve its planning application, said it is "extremely disappointed" .Graham’s, The Family Dairy wanted the Scottish government to approve its planning application for Airthrey Green in Stirling after it was refused by the the Council’s Head of Planning.Now, after a two-year appeal process, Minister for Housing Kevin Stewart decided that the proposed development did not accord with the new Local Development Plan.There are environmental concerns that the project will build houses on an area of greenbelt land, amid concerns about flooding and other issues if the building was to go ahead.
'Failed plan'Robert Graham, Managing Director at Graham’s, The Family Dairy said the government is sending out a "contradictory message".“We are extremely disappointed by the Minister’s decision which appears to place more importance on continuing to protect a failed Local Development Plan process than supporting the delivering of much needed affordable homes, infrastructure and creating full-time jobs within the city and Scottish dairy sector,” Mr Graham said.“For a Government that talks of its commitment to growing the Scottish economy, prioritising the rural and food and drink sectors as well as tackling the housing shortfall in Scotland, this decision by the Planning Minister sends a clearly contradictory message.”The dairy business – in partnership with Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – first submitted the planning application for the development in 2014. Mactaggart & Mickel Group Director Andrew Mickel said: “This is a huge disappointment and a surprising decision by the Scottish Government which has publicly stated that economic prosperity is at the heart of its vision for Scotland.“It’s also terrible news for the thousands of people who are currently on a waiting list for a house in Stirlingshire, and a bitter blow for families looking forward to a new primary school, neighbourhood centre and public park.”