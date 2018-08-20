Scottish grain quality good but yields mixed and straw short

Mid-season harvest reports from around Scotland suggest a mixed bag for Scottish cereal growers.The hot, dry weather during June and July saw the start of harvest for winter barley advance by almost a fortnight with yields and quality average or above and drying costs minimal. A similar story is emerging on winter oilseed rape. Wheat and spring barley harvests are now getting started although showery weather across the country is slowing progress.As predicted, the severe shortage of rain during the summer has had a significant impact on straw. With straw likely to be in short supply, NFU Scotland has welcomed reports of choppers being turned off and significant volumes on winter barley and rape straw being baled. However, early reports on spring barley harvested to date confirm that both volumes of straw and straw length are short.'How Do You Plan'As part of the #NFUSHowDoYouPlan 12-week campaign on feed and fodder, those needing straw this winter are being urged to plan ahead, collaborate with neighbours and suppliers on straw and feed supplies and, if necessary, look at alternatives.NFU Scotland’s Combinable Crops Committee Chairman Ian Sands, who farms at Balbeggie in Perthshire said: “Although rain has stopped play for the next couple of days, it is great to see harvest progressing around the country. “In my area, winter barley and most oilseed rape is all cut with average yields matching what I was expecting. We cut some spring barley last week which was better than expected, the quality was good, nitrogen levels high and yields of straw poor.Mr Sands added: “A lot of spring barley in these parts is not ready to be cut yet. We also cut wheat last week. On light land, yields were disappointing but in heavy land, yields were quite good. However, straw yields were well below the norm."NFU Scotland’s annualArable Crops Survey has begun for 2018. Member information helps produce an independent estimate of crop production and increase accuracy of figures produced by the Scottish Government, Defra and the European Commission.