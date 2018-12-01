Search for Wales' Dairy Stockperson of the Year commences

NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual have launched the search for the Dairy Stockperson of the Year, which seeks to champion dedicated dairy stock managers.Now in its seventh year, the award seeks to champion committed and enthusiastic dairy stock managers from across Wales.The award aims to recognise the key role that a good dairy stockperson plays in a successful dairy enterprise and to the Welsh dairy industry as a whole. This award is a seen as a way of raising the profile of the dairy industry and those who work within it, Gareth Richards, NFU Cymru Milk Board Chairman said: “As a dairy farmer, I am very passionate about the agricultural industry and championing those individuals who go the extra mile to ensure they have happy, healthy cows is important.“Potential award winners will be judged on their care and management of the herd, the breeding programme, their handling skills, their involvement in the dairy enterprise and their knowledge of the dairy industry in Wales.
Mr Richards added: “As Chairman of the NFU Cymru Milk Board I am excited to be taking part in the judging process for the first time and I would urge you all to nominate a dairy farmer or manager in your area who you believe deserves to be recognised for their work within the industry.”The closing date for entries is Monday, 1st October and the winner will be announced at this year’s Welsh Dairy Show at the United Counties Showground, Carmarthen, on Tuesday, 30 October.This year’s winner will receive £500 and a Welsh slate engraved cheese board and the person nominating the winner of the award will also receive £50’s worth of local farm shop vouchers or goods.
