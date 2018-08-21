Second tranche of environment scheme now open for NI farmers

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that the second tranche of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Wider level opened for applications this week.This is the second intake to EFS Wider, which is part-funded under the EU’s Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.The scheme is designed to address specific environmental needs, primarily relating to biodiversity and water quality.It is a voluntary scheme. Farmers and landowners with a DAERA category 1 or 2 Business ID and 3 hectares of land that is eligible for Basic Payment are able to apply.In a statement, DAERA said: "After 21 September the number of applications received will be reviewed and, if numbers exceed the available budget, they will be prioritised to deliver maximum environmental benefit. "Successful applicants will be offered agreements towards the end of 2018 with those agreements starting in January 2019.?The closing date for applications is 21 September 2018, and applications to the scheme must be made online.