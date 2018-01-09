Seven sheep die and two injured due to dog attack in Flintshire

Seven sheep have died and two injured in another dog attack which has plagued north Wales recently.The attack happened in Lixwm, Flintshire. Seven sheep have died and two have been injured.According to North Wales Police, the attack happened between 2pm Saturday and 4pm Sunday (6/7 January).The force has stated that two dogs may have been involved. According to the Daily Post, some farms in the area are seeing rogue dogs killing sheep "for sport".Sheep owner George Oare told the local paper: “It was quite horrific and made me angry that someone is letting their dog do this.” He estimates the attack will cost him £1,500-£2,000.The incident follows news of a video which went viral on social media showing Staffordshire bull terriers attacking sheep in Great Orme, also in north Wales.According to North Wales Rural Crime Team, the owner of the dogs "walked away" whilst the sheep were being attacked. The sheep has since died due to severe injury.Shocking figures show more than 1,800 farm animals have been killed by dog attacks in the space of four years, according to a new report which highlights the blight of livestock worrying.Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953, if a dog worries sheep on agricultural land, the person in charge of the dog is guilty of an offence.In December, a Scottish woman was charged following a sheep worrying incident in Aberdeenshire, further highlighting the legal trouble dog walkers can face when livestock are attacked.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
9 January 2018 09:12:50 9 January 2018 09:12:50 |Agri Safety,News,Sheep