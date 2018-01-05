Sheep attacked by three Staffordshire bull terriers in Great Orme

North Wales police are searching for the owner of 3 Staffordshire bull terriers which attacked sheep in Great Orme.According to North Wales Rural Crime Team, the owner(s) of the dogs "walked away" whilst the sheep were being attacked. The sheep has since died due to severe injury.The attack was witnessed by a young woman who filmed the incident for evidence, which has since gained 26,000 views online. The police thanked her for putting herself in a "potentially dangerous position."According to the Rural Crime Team, all three dogs had similar colourful harnesses."Dogs appear brown/black/tan staffies or similar with bright yellow, red and green harnesses on," the team tweeted. "Someone local knows who this dogs owner is. Do the right thing and contact us. They can't get away with this.""This is a time not to stay quiet but to do the right thing and report the dogs owner to the police. The dogs harnesses are distinctive and the power of social media can catch them, whether they are local or from away."Savannah Robinson, the woman who filmed the ordeal, posted on Twitter: "I was on my own, and not willing to step in on 3 dogs ripping apart a presumed dead sheep (by the state of it) for my own safety. I’m absolutely gutted I could of done more, not my responsibility to control someone else’s dogs."Anyone with any information on the attack is urged to call 101 or contact anonymous @Wales_CS or @CrimestoppersUK
