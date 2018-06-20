Sheep killed with sharp object and thrown in river in 'unprovoked cruel attack'





Reports were received by Surrey Police of a dead sheep found in the river on Squires Bridge Road, Shepperton on Saturday 8 June.It is believed the sheep had been killed with a sharp implement, and then thrown into the river.It is unknown at this stage when the offence took place, but likely between Friday, 7 June and Saturday, 8 June when the sheep was found.Police Constable Timothy Mcgonagle, who is investigating the incident said it is an "unprovoked cruel attack on a defenseless sheep who was nursing lambs".“Someone must know who has done this and we urge anyone with information to contact us,” Constable Mcgonagle said.“If you were near the reservoir on the days leading up to when the sheep was found, and remember seeing anyone acting suspiciously, please call us.“I would also advise anyone to report any suspicious activity involving livestock to us. If livestock is making more noise than usual – check if anyone is in the field or has disturbed the animals. Use ear-tags, horn brands, freeze marking or tattooing to make animals easily identifiable,” he added.