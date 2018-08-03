Sheep stuck in muddy bog for 'day or two'

The sheep was completed covered by the bog and was unable to move





The ewe - aged around four years - was found by the RSPCA in a bog hole in Pantmawr, Llangurig, Llanidloes, Powys.The animal welfare charity believes the sheep could've been there for a day or two.RSPCA inspector Phil Lewis said: “This poor sheep was completed covered by the bog and was unable to move. She must have fallen down - she may have been looking for water.”Luckily, Inspector Lewis along with caller were able to pull the sheep out of the bog safely.He said: “We had to lie down and with our arms under the bog we managed to release the suction of the mud and scoop the sheep out above the bog hole.“It was quite a challenge with a lot of pushing a pulling and it did take a couple of hours and I would really like to thank the caller for helping me.“The sheep was understandably exhausted as she would have been trying to free itself for such a long time. But despite her ordeal, she was uninjured and just needed some food and water,” he added.The local farmer was notified about the sheep, who was able to collect her, although Inspector Lewis said there are a number of wild sheep in the area.