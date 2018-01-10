Slurry export forms deadline approaching for NI farmers

Northern Irish farmers have by the end of January to submit forms showing the movement of organic manures off their farm, or face penalties.Records for 2017 must be submitted by the 31st January to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has warned farmers that if the records are not submitted, the slurry export will not be included when calculating a farm's nitrogen loading.Farmers could then find themselves in breach of the rules and they could also face a higher risk of inspection. “We are pleased that this year NIEA has introduced an online system, which will help simplify the process for farmers,” UFU environment chairman Wilbert Mayne explained.“It is important that farmers act now, as it can take time for registrations to be processed. Records sent to NIEA must cover the date moved, type of livestock manure, quantity and the transporter's name and address.“The importers name and farm Business ID is now also a requirement. Exports of livestock manure to the Republic of Ireland are regulated by animal by-product legislation. This involves applying for authorisation to export.” The UFU said it fought against the requirement to submit records, but accepts that the regulations are "complex and onerous".However, Mr Maybe said farmers still have a legal obligation to comply, regardless of whether they are claiming area-based payments.
