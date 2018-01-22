Somerset livestock market raises money for farmer health service

A livestock centre is raising money to support its 'Health Room' which gives local farmers the opportunity to see a nurse.The livestock market at Sedgemoor, Somerset is raising funds for its 10th anniversary.The health room will be named after the late Derek Mead, who died last year after a machinery accident.Mr Mead, who has been referred to as a 'farming hero', was passionate about local rural businesses in North Somerset.Sedgemoor Auction Centre said on a Facebook post: "This Saturday we are celebrating our 10 Year anniversary at Sedgemoor by raising money to support a fund set up to support the Health Room at Sedgemoor which gives farmers the opportunity to see an NHS nurse""Greenslade Taylor Hunt are donating £1 for every Dairy cow, Store cattle and Stirk, 50p for every calf and 25p for every Sheep. The more stock that is entered the more we donate!"Rob Venner, from auctioneers Greenslade Taylor Hunt, told the BBC that farmers were "generally not good at going to the doctor" so a health room could make it easier.Last year, a rural charity launched an appeal to save an important health screening service at a Nottinghamshire market after the loss of NHS funding.Nottinghamshire Rural Support is asking for an £8,000 per year appeal to keep the health screening clinic for farmers open.
22 January 2018