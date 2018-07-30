Somerset mushroom grower awarded Outstanding Producer Award









Marks & Spencers' Farming for the Future awards are now in its eleventh year. The awards celebrate farmers who take that extra step towards more sustainable farming practices.The winner of the Outstanding Producer Award is awarded to a farmer whose technical ability or business aptitude promises to make a positive impact on their sector.This year's winner is Niall Whittle, who oversees the production and packing of over 180,000kgs of mushrooms every week at Monaghan Mushrooms Farm, based in Langford, Somerset.As well as managing nearly 300 staff, Mr Whittle implemented a number of initiatives to improve efficiency of the farm and its environmental performance – including the introduction of energy efficient lighting, reducing energy use by 39%, as well as reducing the water use by nearly a quarter.He has also forged a local partnership with FareShare, providing surplus mushrooms to help feed the most vulnerable in the community.The Innovative Producer Award recognises producers who are pushing the boundaries in their sector.RG Abrey Farms has won this year's Innovative Producer Award. The farm is a third-generation family business that began in 1939, and supply root vegetables to M&S from a 7,500-acre farm in Norfolk.The team has a progressive approach to farming, with everything they do geared towards being as energy efficient and environmentally sympathetic as possible.As well as installing solar panels, the business has also invested in an anaerobic digester that produces 95% of the energy needed at the business headquarters, and a residue output that fertilises the land.The Young Producer Award champions forward-thinking farmers whose technical ability or business aptitude promises to make a positive impact on their sector, and who demonstrate they have what it takes to lead the next generation of farmers.Andrew Collins is the Herd Manager at Wintersell Farm in Edenbridge, Kent, and he has won this year's Young Producer Award.He manages a herd of 440 Holstein cows that provide milk to M&S. Andrew works closely with the farm owner John Downing to drive herd performance.Wintersell Farm has consistently achieved a gold level ranking in its M&S Health and Welfare audit for the last five years, resulting in an incredibly motivated team of staff, allowing the move to a new, modern barn to be seamless. Mr Collins is credited as being hard working, dedicated and committed to cow welfare.This award champions producers that are building resilience into their business to remain sustainable for future generations.Father and son team Aled and Osian Jones manage a herd of pedigree Holsteins on Hendy Farm, Caernarfon – the ninth generation of farmers from the Jones family.In three years, the herd has grown by over 100 cows, and Aled and Osian continue to modernise their operations to allow for continued growth, including the investment in a rotary parlour and new cubicle shed.Aled and Osian were praised for their creative thinking, industry knowledge and pivotal in the success of the business.