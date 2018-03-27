Special rare-breed killed following dog attack at Natural Reserve

(Photo: East Lothian Council)

The incident happened at the Aberlady Nature Reserve in East Lothian during the first week of March, and now an appeal has been made for more information.The Reserve holds Chevease sheep, a hardy-breed used to conserve habitats. They are usually found across central Scotland.Rory Sandison, reserves manager for the Scottish Wildlife Trust, toldthat he is "appalled" at the "reckless" incident.“The trust and East Lothian Council want to reinforce the message that dogs are not allowed at Aberlady Bay and that people with dogs near grazing animals should adhere to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code,” Mr Sandison said.“Sheep are prey animals by nature and even the presence of a dog will cause stress. This can lead to them losing condition and can even cause pregnant ewes to abort their lambs. The loss of this sheep has a financial cost to the trust of £250 and it is a criminal offence for anyone in charge of a dog to allow this to happen.”Duncan Priddle, East Lothian Council countryside officer, said: “Irresponsible exercising of dogs on the reserve is neither wanted nor welcome."When dogs kill sheep it is distressing. It angers not only the owners of the sheep but jeopardises the continuation of the conservation grazing scheme as a whole."At Aberlady, we will actively intervene to request all dog owners exercise their dog at more suitable locations elsewhere in East Lothian.”