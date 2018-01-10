St Ewe Free Range Eggs to feature on new BBC farming series

BBC One Daytime series, The Farmers’ Country Showdown, is to return for a second series, with St Ewe Free Range Eggs episode airing on 10th January at 3.45pm.Each episode will feature two families who farm similar produce or have diversified in similar ways, as they get ready for the same major event in their agricultural calendar.Success can mean very different things for different farms. For some, it may be holding on to some much coveted silverware, for others, it may be the first time they have exhibited, or a hope to sell out their stock or make their mark in a competitive market.Sidney Street Productions followed St Ewe over the summer. Visiting the farm in Tregony, to find out more about the day to day farming process and learn about St Ewe’s heritage - who celebrated their 10th year in 2016.The farm then invited the crew to the Speciality Fine Food Fair, where St Ewe launched their Liquid Egg products, as well as showcasing their shell egg. All-manner of BritishThe full series will look at farms from a wide cross-section of the industry.It will include heavy horses, goats, dexter cattle and poultry and all manner of British food production from aromatic gins, free range eggs, to gourmet crisps and honey.Carla-Maria Lawson, Commissioning Editor for Programming and Daytime, said: “These hard-working, devoted farmers are the backbone of the rural economy – this series uniquely illustrates the changing face of farming as well as celebrating the traditional ways of working the land that live on through these families.” Karen Ross, Managing Director, Sidney Street Productions, said: “We were delighted that viewers loved watching this format as much as we loved making it. It balances a heart-warming tone with a real insight into the harsher challenges of farming across the country.“With the second series we are looking forward to telling new stories from different parts of this character-filled, dedicated and driven industry.”
