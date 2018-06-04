Stranded lamb finally rescued after four days on cliff edge

(Photo: Odyssey Marine Adventures)

(Photo: Odyssey Marine Adventures)

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



'Lucky' the lamb was stranded at the bottom of a cliff near Holywell Bay, Cornwall.The swell was too big over the last few days to get a boat near and was inaccessible from the top due to an overhanging cliff, according to a local marine adventure company.For the next three days, Odyssey Marine Adventures kept the local farmer and Coastguard team up to date on the lamb's health.However, when conditions improved, farmer Bob Coad swam out to the rescue with help from Odyssey Marine Adventures.Mr Coad, who is also a member of Holywell Surf Life Saving Club, paddled out so he could take a closer look."The farmer was able to get onto the ledge, grab Lucky and pass him down into the boat," Matt Relton of Odyssey Marine Adventures said."The sheep was super friendly and seemed to have good sea legs. He seemed delighted to be rescued."After landing safely on Holywell Bay, ‘Lucky’ was greeted by the delighted Surf Club’s younger members.