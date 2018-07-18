Sudden deaths of 55 cows on farm an 'isolated incident', inspectors say

A Leicestershire dairy farm which saw 55 cows die suddenly was an isolated incident that affected an otherwise healthy herd, inspectors have concluded.Government inspectors have given the dairy farm the all clear after 55 cows suddenly collapsed and died.Staff from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) attended the scene of the incident, at Houghton Lodge Farm, between Stoughton and Houghton on the Hill.Last month, Tom Rawson, Director of Evolution Farming Ltd based in West Yorkshire, spoke of the devastating news on social media.The dead cows were part of a herd of 700 managed by the farm management company.
Mr Rawson used Facebook and Twitter to describe how "daylight had broken" on June 19th to 55 dead cows at his Leicester site.Despite the tragic deaths, a team of vets helped saved 30 cows and the fire brigade sent a water carrier which was used help the cows flush their systems.Originally thought to be bloat, a seasonal problem in both dairy and beef cattle, the likely cause is now believed to be an external water source contamination issue.'Isolated incident'APHA says it has now concluded its investigation and say it was an isolated incident.A spokeswoman said: “Our investigation confirmed this was isolated incident that affected an otherwise healthy herd.“All milk from the herd was destroyed and did not enter the food chain.”
A spokesman for Evolution Farming Ltd said they are still awaiting the results of some post mortem results.“Milk production has resumed. We’re pretty certain what the cause is, but we’re not in a position to talk about it at the moment,” he said.“What we are sure of is there are no issues of public health or milk entering the supply chain. We have the all clear and milk production has resumed.”