Summit brings together farmers to talk pests and diseases

The Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Summit will see debates and presentations from the Voluntary Initiative, Rothamsted Research, AICC and AHDB as well as the NFU’s own member case studies.The talks will revolve around the tools, chemical and non-chemical, available to farmers to manage crops.Chairman of the NFU’s Crops Board Tom Bradshaw will open the IPM Summit with a speech that will call on delegates to proactively talk about how they farm and give insight into the decision-making process that happens before turning to use plant protection products.Ahead of the event, Mr Bradshaw said: “Today’s summit will be a fantastic opportunity to bring together farmers, scientists, academics and industry professionals to share our experiences and learn from one another.“As an industry I believe we have neglected to talk about the fantastic work taking place on farm and how farmers are considering both non-chemical and chemical methods to protect their crops from pests and diseases.“Going forward we need to make sure that policy makers realise that farming is incredibly complex and to make sure there is a safe, secure, affordable supply of food we need access to all the tools in the toolbox.”Mr Bradshaw added that new products are "few and far between", and said the industry needs to make sure it can maintain access and prevent resistance to the current products it has access to.“Astute implementation of integrated management techniques is crucial to that,” Mr Bradshaw said.