Superfast broadband must reach rural areas too, CLA says

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Local businesses in areas covered by the government’s rollout of superfast broadband have seen a combined £9 billion increase in turnover since the boost to their broadband speed, new figures have revealed.The CLA welcomes the research findings, but urges the government to intensify its efforts to bring broadband in rural areas on a par with more urban areas.The rural organisation also calls for an holistic approach when considering digital connectivity by incorporating 4G mobile connectivity in its plans.CLA President, Tim Breitmeyer said the research highlights the value that superfast broadband can bring to the British rural economy."Despite the progress made on the roll-out of superfast broadband, the research also highlights the disparity between broadband in urban areas in comparison to rural areas," Mr Breitmeyer said.“Together with broadband, 4G mobile coverage is essential for services in 21st century Britain, but rural areas are not able to participate in the digital revolution as fully as in urban areas.He added: "We want mobile phone operators held to account to deliver universal rural 4G Digital infrastructure which is vital in making rural villages, farms and businesses sustainable by acting as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.”