Supermarkets stocking more British pork, shelf watch finds

Supermarkets and retailers are stocking an increased amount of fresh British pork thanks to efforts by a marketing campaign to boost home-grown sales.The AHDB Porkwatch survey showed that big retailers stocked more British pork towards the end of last year.Efforts by AHDB Pork’s autumn Midweek Meal campaign promoted the image of pork, amid declining sales. Overall, the campaign has led to a number of retailers commit to British.The November 2017 survey showed the proportion of British pork produce across the top 10 supermarkets was up year-on-year for pork (80%, +2%), ham (64%, +3%) and sausage (85%, +4%). However, bacon was down (-2%) to 45%.Separate figures from retail analysts Kantar WorldPanel also point to a positive effect on retail sales at the end of last year.Tesco improvesTesco made the biggest improvements in the November Porkwatch survey, recording a 27% rise in British fresh pork facings to 76%.Bacon was up 9% on September, although at 34%, Tesco remains among the worst performers in this category. At 86%, the proportion of British sausage on its shelves was 8% up on September and 10% year-on-year.Marks and Spencer and Waitrose continue to lead the way with 100% on pork, sausage and bacon and 97% and 95% respectively on ham.Co-op continues to stock British after its May 2017 "100% British" pledge. It delivered this on fresh pork and bacon and recorded 98% on ham and 89% on sausage in November.Aldi, Budgens, Lidl, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s all scored 100% on pork.'Positive movements'National Pig Association chief executive Zoe Davies said the industry welcomes the "overall positive movements in British sourcing".She said the figures have been boosted by the AHDB marketing campaign. “We look forward to seeing further benefits from the latest phase of the campaign, running from this week,” Ms Davies said.“It is particularly pleasing to see the progress on British pork made by Tesco and Asda – well done to them. That said, there is still a lot more both could do to match their competitors when it comes to supply their customers with high quality British products and we expect to see these trends sustained into 2018.”
