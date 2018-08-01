Suspicious fire in East Lothian destroys crops worth over £100,000

Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspicious fire at a farm which the police say will have a "devastating" financial impact on the farmer.The incident happened around 9.05pm on Friday 27th July at a property in Athelstaneford, East Lothian.A grass verge next to a wheat field was set alight, resulting in the flames spreading to an area of around 30-40 metres squared.As a result crops worth in excess of £100,000 were completely destroyed.Inquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to trace a large group of youths aged between 16 and 19, who were seen in the area prior to the fire.Constable Craig Purves, from Haddington Police Station said: "While no one was injured as a result of this fire, the financial impact on the farm is likely to be devastating.
"We would urge anyone who can help us trace those responsible for this reckless act to contact police immediately."In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this investigation should also get in touch."Conditions are dryer than the fabled summer of 1976 and its putting UK farms at high risk of devastating fires.A farm has lost a £60,000 tractor and 45 acres of crops to a devastating field fire in East Sussex.A West Yorkshire farm has lost livestock and suffered extensive damage after lightening hit a building which caused a "horrendous fire".And farmers on moors in West Yorkshire ravaged by wildfires are left facing bills running into tens of thousands of pounds – after around 5,000 acres of their land was turned into ‘black desert’.Those with information on the East Lothian incident can contact Haddington Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 4512 of the 27th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.