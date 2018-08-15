Swedes will no longer be wrapped in plastic, Asda pledges

Asda has announced that it will remove plastic on swedes in a pledge to reduce its use of the controversial material.Each year, the retailer sells almost 6 million British swedes, with the removal of their wraps resulting in a reduction of 14 tonnes of plastic.Asda said the removal of the plastic wrapping will see the shelf-life remain the same.The move is part of retailer's ongoing commitments to use less and recycle more plastic.Asda plans to reduce plastic packaging in own brand products by an initial 10% by February 2019. By 2025, it pledges to make all packaging 100% recyclable.Nikki Dixon, Senior Manager for Plastic Reduction at Asda said: “Working closely with our British growers to ensure delicious veg is available throughout the year, our naked swedes will maintain their taste credentials, without the need for any plastic.Prime Minister Theresa May has committed to eliminating all avoidable plastic waste by 2042 in the UK, as stated in the government’s much-awaited environmental plan for the next 25-years.It isn't just retailer's who are looking to reduce plastic, the farming industry are joining in on efforts too.Cotteswold Dairy, based in Gloucestershire, is joining in the effort to crack down on plastic waste in its dairies, by using glass bottles for its milk.The bottles can be rinsed and reused on an average of 50 trips. The dairy said milk stored in glass bottles "tastes better", too.Muller, Britain’s biggest producer of fresh milk, has confirmed its intention to acquire the capability to manufacture its own fresh milk packaging in the UK to reduce use of plastic.And a Scottish dairy farmer is trying to raise £10,000 to stop the use of single-use plastics on his farm.