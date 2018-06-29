Temporary derogation given to Scottish pig plant due to CO2 shortage

A temporary derogation has been given to a Scottish pig plant due to a lack of CO2 supplies, and will see pigs processed south of the border in England.Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has confirmed the temporary derogation, and will see Scotland's biggest pig processor, Quality Pork Limited, process its pigs in England.The processor's Brechin plant closed on Tuesday (26 June) due to the ongoing carbon dioxide (CO2) shortage hitting Europe caused by a major leak at an ammonia plant.The pig and poultry industries both use CO2 as the preferred method for stunning pigs and poultry at slaughter as it is considered the most humane method. Quality Meat Scotland's produce, to be processed temporarily in Ashton, Greater Manchester, will still remain eligible for the Specially Selected Pork brand.
Production is expected to resume at Brechin around the middle of next week, depending if supplies arrive on time.“There is no lead time, and farmers are ready to supply pigs at once,” according to Scottish Pig Producers chief executive, Andy McGowan.“We had been working on the assumption that we wouldn’t get supplies until the following week, but it looks promising to get started earlier which is important because pigs are building up on farms and our customers aren’t getting supplies of Scottish pigmeat at a time when pork is popular for barbecues.“The stoppage is certainly having an impact on the business.”'Finely tuned'Scottish farming union NFU Scotland has joined on calls for the pig and poultry processors to be given priority ahead of other industries when distributing the short supply of CO2 gas.Andrew McCornick, NFU Scotland President has written to Secretary of State Greg Clark asking for priority. He called pig and poultry farms "finely tuned" which are easily disrupted.
Writing to the Secretary of State, Mr McCornick wrote: “Any disruption to the ability to move stock ready for the market can rapidly have consequences on the space available on a farm and replacement animals cannot be simply turned off like a tap, they need to go somewhere.“NFU Scotland recognises that with many businesses all needing CO2 it is easy to see this as a matter for those individual businesses to address with no need for Government intervention. “However, we would request that given the potential impact on animal welfare if slaughter businesses are unable to operate, and their relative disadvantage in terms of size and influence, there is a need for Government intervention to ensure available supplies are directed towards slaughterhouses based on their need,” he added.