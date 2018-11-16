Tesco and WWF joins forces to make food more sustainable

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



New joint research between the retail giant and the animal welfare charity finds 80% of shoppers want supermarkets to do more to offer choices that reduce the impact their food purchases have on the planet.Both organisations have today (16 November) announced a long-term partnership with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of the average UK shopping basket by 50%, improving the sustainability of food while ensuring it remains affordable.Food production is at the centre of key environmental issues, with the WWF saying it affects climate change and biodiversity loss.The two will focus on helping customers eat more sustainable diets, restore nature in food production and eliminate food and packaging waste from the sector.The partnership comes as new research reveals that demand for sustainable food is high, with nearly 80% of shoppers wanting supermarkets to do more to offer food that is sourced in a responsible, sustainable way.However, it also showed there are still obstacles deterring shoppers, with 59% confused about which foods count as ‘sustainable’ and 75% thinking cost is a barrier.Dave Lewis, Tesco Group CEO said: “Our Little Helps Plan illustrates what we are doing to address the most significant environmental and social challenges facing our shoppers, colleagues, suppliers, and communities.“Partnering with WWF will help us make our customers’ shopping baskets more sustainable. Our shared ambition is to reduce the environmental impact of the average shopping basket by half.”Beginning in 2018, the partnership between WWF and Tesco will run for four years.