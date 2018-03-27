Thieves steal two John Deere tractors worth thousands of pounds

The thieves broke into the farm and entered the silage camp where the two tractors were kept

Thieves stole the two tractors from Stirzaker House Farm, near Barnacre in the early hours of Thursday, March 22.They broke into the farm and entered the silage camp where the two tractors were kept.John Barton, the farm owner at Stirzaker House Farm told: "It just hasn't sunk in yet. It's been very hard to take in."The thieves obviously knew what they were coming for -they broke in and were ready and equipped. Police were contacted after thieves broke in through gates where the tractors were kept locked in a silage camp."I've lived at this farm for ten years and we've never had anything like this happen before. It's usually a very nice place to live."The John Deere 6920 has the registration plate PN05 OJZ. The cab is covered with a lot of stickers, a single chrome air horn on left hand side of roof, no mudguards on front, and 2 brand new Ecco vision alert beacons.The John Deere 6430 has the registration plate HY08 FGK. It has a front John Deere loader, has a missing left hand door, no front mudguards and no mirrors.