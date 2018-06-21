Town council and residents raise concerns over district council's cattle market sale





Shaftesbury may soon have a new supermarket after North Dorset District Council agreed to sell Shaftesbury Cattle Market to a supermarket chain, believed to be Lidl.But Shaftesbury Town Council has recently held a public engagement drop in session regarding the sale.Concerns raised at the meeting was that the sale was progressed without consultation with Shaftesbury residents or stakeholders, and that proceeds from the sale would not be guaranteed to stay within or benefit Shaftesbury.The Town Council had already resolved to allocate up to £10,000 for legal and professional advice on this matter.Following early indications, the councillors met with the clerk on 12th June and are preparing the appropriate questions and instructions.However, North Dorset District Council said the supermarket will provide the town with a "second supermarket, provide jobs, support the local economy and redevelop the site".The District Council owns the land, which has been leased to Southern Counties Auctioneers since 1967.It said the cattle market is in decline with store cattle sales now being held fortnightly rather than weekly.