Tractor driver dies following 'serious collision' on New Year Day

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The crash happened yesterday morning (1 January) and involved a blue tractor and a blue Volkswagen Transporter.The tractor driver, a 34-year-old man from Camborne, was killed in the collision on an unclassified road between Blackrock and Crowan in Praze-An-Beeble.A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A man has died following a serious collision on an unclassified road between Blackrock and Crowan in Praze-An-Beeble."The incident happened at approximately 9.30am on New Year's Day and involved a blue agricultural tractor and a blue Volkswagen Transporter."As a result of the incident, the driver of the tractor, 34-year-old man from Camborne, died at the scene of the collision. His next of kin have been informed".Country roads are the most deadly when it comes to road accidents , with almost 60 per cent of all fatalities occurring on them.On average, three people die each day on country roads – 10 times higher than on motorways.