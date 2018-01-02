Tractor driver dies following 'serious collision' on New Year Day

A tractor driver has died after a "serious collision" during a New Year's Day tractor rally in west Cornwall.The crash happened yesterday morning (1 January) and involved a blue tractor and a blue Volkswagen Transporter.The tractor driver, a 34-year-old man from Camborne, was killed in the collision on an unclassified road between Blackrock and Crowan in Praze-An-Beeble.A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A man has died following a serious collision on an unclassified road between Blackrock and Crowan in Praze-An-Beeble."The incident happened at approximately 9.30am on New Year's Day and involved a blue agricultural tractor and a blue Volkswagen Transporter. "As a result of the incident, the driver of the tractor, 34-year-old man from Camborne, died at the scene of the collision. His next of kin have been informed".Country roads are the most deadly when it comes to road accidents, with almost 60 per cent of all fatalities occurring on them.On average, three people die each day on country roads – 10 times higher than on motorways.Officers from the Roads Policing Team and Serious Collision Investigation Team are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward contacting police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting log number 547 01/01/18.
Farminguk
FarmingUK
2 January 2018 11:12:40 2 January 2018 11:12:40 |Agri Safety,Machinery and Equipment,News,Rural Life