Tractor spills six tonnes of grass on motorway

A tractor has spilt six tonnes of grass from its trailer when it overturned onto a motorway in Scotland.The incident happened this morning at 08.20am (6 July).It caused congestion on the northbound carriageway of the Erskine Bridge.Traffic Scotland said that due to the amount that shed, clear up operation took some time.
bad news for hay-fever sufferers on the #ErskineBridge N/B ?????? pic.twitter.com/OTIC6D0fT7— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 6, 2018
Congestion on the M8 motorway stretched for several miles along the westbound carriageway, from Glasgow Airport to the bridge.The bridge fully re-opened at 11:10.