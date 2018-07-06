Tractor spills six tonnes of grass on motorway

bad news for hay-fever sufferers on the #ErskineBridge N/B ?????? pic.twitter.com/OTIC6D0fT7 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 6, 2018





The incident happened this morning at 08.20am (6 July).It caused congestion on the northbound carriageway of the Erskine Bridge.Traffic Scotland said that due to the amount that shed, clear up operation took some time.Congestion on the M8 motorway stretched for several miles along the westbound carriageway, from Glasgow Airport to the bridge.The bridge fully re-opened at 11:10.