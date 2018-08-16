Tractor stuck on railway causes damage and major disruptions

#LNERUpdate - Due to significant damage to rail infrastructure between #Doncaster and #Wakefield there will be multiple service alterations this morning. The latest Travel Alerts can be found here https://t.co/n3j3we0tbM pic.twitter.com/eOgCbDTvWM — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) August 16, 2018

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The tractor "broke the field boundary from a nearby farm" and rolled on to the line, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said.The incident demolished a gantry supporting the overhead line equipment, and contact with the overhead lines had caused the electric to trip.Specialist technical rescue teams from Cleckheaton Fire Station and teams from Network Rail worked together throughout the night to recover the vehicle from the tracks and help restore normal service as soon as possible.The tractor was eventually removed from the line at 05:37 on Thursday (16 August).The damage has now been left with Network Rail to inspect and repair the track and electric lines.