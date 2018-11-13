Treasury told to make BPS bridging payments an 'annual feature'

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Government has funded bridging payments in each of the last two years during April.The CLA, which has written to the Treasury, says it makes a “positive difference to affected businesses”.CLA President Tim Breitmeyer has asked Liz Truss, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, to make funds available to allow a bridging payment of 75% by the end of January 2019 to farmers who do not receive their full BPS 2018 payment during December.He writes: “For those farmers who do not receive payments next month, knowing at this stage that a bridging payment will be forthcoming within the next few weeks will help them to plan ahead and provide much needed reassurance.”Mr Breitmeyer adds that the problems with BPS payments are compounded by the difficulties farmers also face with delays to agri-environment scheme payments, putting pressure on the business and causing significant stress and worry.Suggesting a solution to the problem, Mr Breitmeyer says the Treasury should “consider making January bridging payments a planned feature of the administrative process for the remainder of the BPS for farmers.”He writes: “We would very much welcome an end to the annual cycle of uncertainty on this issue and I expect those involved in the administration would also.”