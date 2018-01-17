Tributes paid to 49-year-old woman killed in farm accident

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Julie Ann Parry, who worked at the pony trekking centre on Bwlchgwyn farm, Arthog, near Barmout, was seriously injured last Tuesday (9 January).It is believed Ms Parry was working with horses as she was hit by a large hay bale. She later died of her injuries.Her father Stuart Eves has paid tributes to the emergency services that tried to save his daughter's life.He told: "The care and compassion they showed to her at the scene and later at the hospital was fantastic. She couldn't have got better care."Ms Parry's organs were used to save other people's lives."The loss of my daughter saved the life of three other people and knowing that means she did not die in vain."Louise Hughes, a Gwynedd Councillor, said: “Julie was a community councillor for a while, and always very involved with anything going on in Fairbourne.“She had a smile for everyone and a fantastic sense of humour, and she had a really infectious laugh.“The whole village is in a complete state of shock, and she really will be genuinely missed. It’s a horrible tragedy. She was definitely one of those people who seemed forever young.”A family friend said: “She was a lovely woman and very kind with a fantastic personality.”Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17 agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.