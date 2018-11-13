Tributes paid to young farmer killed in farm accident

Tributes have poured in remembering a young farmer who tragically died over the weekend due to a farming accident.Ian Whellans, 26, from Hume near Kelso in the Scottish Borders, died as a result of the incident on Sunday morning (11 November).Police Scotland said that at around 10.15am on November 11, police in the Scottish Borders were called to reports of a male who had died at a farm in Hume.“Officers attended and found a man aged 26 had died as a result of a farming accident," a spokesman said.Investigations are continuing into the circumstances of the accident. The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.'Great sadness'
Ian was the 2016 Kelso Laddie during the Kelso Civic Week.Kelso Community Council said: “It is with great sadness that today we learn of the tragic and untimely passing of our 2016 Kelso Laddie, Ian Whellans.“Our thoughts are with Ian, Alison, Zoe and all his family and friends at this time.
Kelso Rugby Club will hold a minute's silence in Ian's honour at its next home match on 24 November.The club said: “It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Ian Whellans earlier this morning.“Ian was a true gentleman and his passing has left a real numbness all around our great town today.“Splodge, as he was known, was Kelso Laddie in 2016 and he carried out his duties impeccably. He also loved his Rugby and played for Kelso Harlequins and also at a senior level for Kelso RFC.“He was extremely popular amongst his team mates and everyone is devastated by the news today.”The incident follows the tragic news of a three-year-old boy who died on his family farm in Carmarthenshire, Wales on 22 October after a machinery incident.In July, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) marked the start of this year's Farm Safety Week by calling the latest fatal injuries in its agriculture report 2017/2018 as "appalling".Farming has the highest rate of fatal injury of all the main industry sectors, around 18 times as high as the all industry rate.
Ian was the 2016 Kelso Laddie during the Kelso Civic Week.Kelso Community Council said: “It is with great sadness that today we learn of the tragic and untimely passing of our 2016 Kelso Laddie, Ian Whellans.“Our thoughts are with Ian, Alison, Zoe and all his family and friends at this time.
“Those rosie cheeks and beaming smile will be greatly missed around the town, but also across the wider Borders.“Ride On Kelso Laddie…..Ride On.”
It is with incredible sadness that we have heard of the tragic death of former @Kelso_Quins player & 2016 Kelso Laddie Ian Whellans. The Quins send their sincere condolences to Ian’s family & many friends— Kelso Harlequins RFC (@Kelso_Quins) November 11, 2018
Ride on Kelsae Laddie ride on ?? pic.twitter.com/H0osrUUDOD
Kelso Rugby Club will hold a minute's silence in Ian's honour at its next home match on 24 November.The club said: “It is with great sadness that we heard of the passing of Ian Whellans earlier this morning.“Ian was a true gentleman and his passing has left a real numbness all around our great town today.“Splodge, as he was known, was Kelso Laddie in 2016 and he carried out his duties impeccably. He also loved his Rugby and played for Kelso Harlequins and also at a senior level for Kelso RFC.“He was extremely popular amongst his team mates and everyone is devastated by the news today.”The incident follows the tragic news of a three-year-old boy who died on his family farm in Carmarthenshire, Wales on 22 October after a machinery incident.In July, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) marked the start of this year's Farm Safety Week by calling the latest fatal injuries in its agriculture report 2017/2018 as "appalling".Farming has the highest rate of fatal injury of all the main industry sectors, around 18 times as high as the all industry rate.