6 September 2018

Twitter storm erupts over use of Union Jack in supermarket chain


A Twitter storm has broke out over one person's issue with the use of the Union Jack flag in a supermarket chain

Social media users have reacted in disbelief to one person's claim that the use of the Union Jack to emphasise home-grown produce in a supermarket is "jinjoism".
Aldi uses the British flag in some of its stores to emphasise home-grown produce, with the words "Championing Great British Quality" displayed on it.
But one user took to Twitter to scold the retailer, saying such use of the flag accounts to "jinjoism", which means extreme, often aggressive, patriotism.
He said: "I dislike buying vegetables covered in Union Jack flags, at Aldi and elsewhere.


"Now you have chosen to cover your Fawdon store with the British flag everywhere. This isn't patriotism. It's jingoism."
Other users were quick to criticise the post, who highlighted that supporting British-made products, aswell as supporting British farmers and domestic food production, is the right thing to do.


A Defra survey released last year shows the public's overwhelming support for British food and farmers, with 77% agreeing that it is important to support farmers.





