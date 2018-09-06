Twitter storm erupts over use of Union Jack in supermarket chain

Dear @AldiUK, I dislike buying vegetables covered in Union Jack flags, at Aldi and elsewhere. Now you have chosen to cover your Fawdon store with the British flag everywhere. This isn't patriotism. It's jingoism. Look at Chemnitz to see where nationalism leads us. #ne4eu pic.twitter.com/S4KpuhQErk — Fight Brexit #FBPE (@fightbrexit) September 3, 2018

Well done Aldi ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Carol Allman (@allman1951) September 4, 2018

Dear @AldiUK I like seeing our flag so please keep using it. My car’s whole roof is the Union flag and I’m happy if it upsets the flakes. If it’s British, be proud of it ?? — Mini Maiden (@MinxGenie) September 4, 2018

I am loving the tidal wave of support in the UK by shoppers, retailers & UK Manufacturers. Buying British supports & grows home brands & creates jobs & security, local & national economic growth. Frankly if you don't like it I'm happy to give you a lift the the airport. — Phil (@Blackbirds1632) September 4, 2018

@AldiUK



Thank you for using the Union flag in your stores and for supporting British farmers and food producers, please do not change due to ridiculous rhetoric from certain quarters.

???????????????????????????????????? — R3953L (@R3953L) September 4, 2018

Where is the negative? Isn’t it just fantastic that a top German retailer is recognising and championing the quality of British food manufacturers. Well done @AldiUK — Brand Yorkshire (@brandyorkshire) September 5, 2018

Thank you! This thread has amused me for a good few minutes. I cannot believe that a British citizen would have so much of a problem with a flag, it’s there to show their support & pride of our nations own produce. — ?? ???????????? ?? (@rachelragen) September 4, 2018

