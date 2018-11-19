Two arable farms needed to join 'Strategic Farm' initiative

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



One farm is needed in East Anglia or the East Midlands focusing on potatoes, and the second in the South East or South West focusing on cereals and oilseeds.The farms will be needed for AHDB's Strategic Arable Farms project, part of the levy-board's national Farm Excellence platform.The aims of this initiative are to get farmers working together and discussing how to make positive changes to improve productivity in the sector.Adding local knowledge and experience to the latest research increases the speed at which new innovations are adopted in a given area.Tim Isaac, AHDB Head of Arable Knowledge Exchange, said: “Following the success of the seven current Strategic Arable Farms, we now need two new hosts to help us build on the momentum and further develop the programme across the country.”“The host will be a key part of this exciting process, so we are looking for open minded, forward-thinking growers who enjoy working with others.”Each Strategic Farm for arable farmers runs for six years to allow independent demonstration of research to be conducted across a full rotation.Strategic Potato Farm host Andrew Francis, Elveden Farms, said: “Our decision to host a Strategic Farm was born out of a quest for knowledge. We have several challenges in our business that are the same for others in the area who also have light soils. Having a Strategic Farm here allows us to look at best practice and innovation.”